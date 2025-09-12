ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Asks Officers To Counter Misinformation

Fifty one media nodal officers and social media nodal officers participated in the day-long workshop at Bharat Mandapam today.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 12, 2025 at 6:54 PM IST

New Delhi: Taking note of the growing "threat" of misinformation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday asked its officers to counter it and clearly communicate that elections in India are conducted strictly in accordance with the Constitution.

The directive of the poll panel came during a day-long workshop organised by it for media and communication officers of Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) offices from all 36 States and Union Territories (UTs) at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, addressed the participants.

All together 51 media nodal officers and social media nodal officers participated in the programme.

During the workshop, it was emphasised that in light of the growing threat of misinformation, it is imperative to clearly communicate that elections in India are conducted strictly in accordance with the Constitution and to keep countering misleading information with facts.

Sessions were held to strengthen the communication ecosystem of CEO offices to disseminate timely factual information with the media and other stakeholders, as per the ECI.

The workshop had dedicated sessions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from the perspective of media and social media, it said.

An expert session on the various tools, techniques and strategies to counter misinformation was also organised.

The workshop marked the third such interaction. Orientation programmes were earlier held for the media and communication officers of the CEO offices at IIIDEM on April 9 here.

