ECI Appoints Observers For Assembly Bypolls In Five Seats

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has appointed General Observers and Police Observers for the forthcoming Assembly bypolls in five seats in Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab.

The poll panel deploys observers under Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act,1951 and plenary powers of the Constitution. They are entrusted with the crucial and solemn responsibility of observance of the election process, the fairness, impartiality and credibility which forms the bedrock of the democratic polity.

The role of such observers is to ensure free and fair elections. They not only help the Election Commission in fulfilling its constitutional mandate of conducting free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections but also to enhance voter awareness and participation in the elections. The five Assembly seats where polling would take place on June 19 are Kadi and Visavadar in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Kaliganj in West Bengal and Ludhiana West in Punjab. The Election Commission of India had announced byelections in these seats following the resignation/death of the existing members.

In Gujarat, the poll panel has appointed Heera Lal and Awanish Kumar Sharan as General Observers for Visavadar and Kadi Assembly constituencies . Dinesh Kumar Gupta and Anil Kumar as Police Observers for the respective seats. Similarly, in Kerala's Nilambur Assembly seat, the Election Commission of India has appointed KV Muralidharan as General Observer and Arunangshu Giri as Police Observer, poll panel sources said.

Rajeev Kumar has been appointed as General Observer and Surender Pal as Police Observers for Punjab's Ludhiana West Assembly seat. In West Bengal, the poll panel has appointed Shesh Mani Pandey as General Observer and Bhupendra Sahu as Police Observer for the Kaliganj Assembly constituency, sources added.

In a bid to ensure that no eligible voter is deprived of the right to vote, the poll panel has taken a decision that Covid-19 affected or suspected persons can opt for voting through postal ballot in the upcoming bye-elections to these Assembly seats . The counting of votes will take place on June 23.