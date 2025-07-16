ECI Appoints Actors Nitu Chandra And Kranti Prakash Jha As Bihar SVEEP Icons

Patna: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday appointed actors Nitu Chandra and Kranti Prakash Jha as Bihar SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) icons. The move is intended to increase voter awareness in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Both Jha and Chandra would actively participate in various programmes on educating the voters, spreading awareness about elections and promoting voter literacy through various media. "The ECI has approved the proposal related to the nomination of the two celebrities as SVEEP icons. This is an important move towards connecting the voters with the poll process," a press communique from the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office said.

Chandra is a senior actor and a native of Patna, who appeared in several movies in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and other Indian languages. She has also acted in Hollywood movies, including Never Back Down: Revolt, and various shows. She has been a sportsperson, classical dancer and a martial arts expert.

Jha is a native of the Bhagalpur district and has worked in movies like Batla House, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, Samrat Prithviraj and several others.

SVEEP is the flagship programme of the ECI for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy through multi-intervention programmes that reach out through different modes and media to educate citizens, electors, and voters about the electoral process in order to increase their awareness and promote their informed participation.

The programme has been designed according to the socio-economic, cultural, and demographic profile of particular states and the history of voter turnout in the previous elections. It is disseminated with the help of celebrities through various media. The ECI had previously appointed folk singer Maithili Thakur as the SVEEP icon for Bihar in 2023.