ECI Announces Elections To 8 Rajya Sabha Seats On June 19

The polling will take place on June 19. The notification would be issued on June 2, and last date for filing nominations is June 9.

File photo of the ECI building in New Delhi
File photo of the ECI building in New Delhi (ANI)
Published : May 26, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the schedule for elections to eight Rajya Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Assam.

The poll panel has announced elections for the seats in the Upper House as the existing members will retire in the upcoming months. Out of the eight seats, five are from Tamil Nadu and two from Assam.

In Assam, Mission Ranjan Das and Birendra Prasad Baishya will retire as MPs from Rajya Sabha on June 14, while in Tamil Nadu, Anbumani Ramadoss, M Shanmugam, N Chandrasegharan, M Mohammed Abdulla, P Wilson and Vaiko will retire on July 24.

According to the schedule announced by the ECI, the polling will take place on June 19. The notification would be issued on June 2, and the last date for filing nominations is June 9. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 10. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 12.

The counting of votes will take place on the same day of polling on June 19, as per the poll panel. The date before which the election shall be completed is June 23, it said.

The ECI said it has directed that for the purpose of marking preferences on the ballot paper, only integrated violet colour sketch pens of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used. No other pen shall, under any circumstances, be used in the elections.

Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure a free and fair election, it said. "Broad guidelines of Covid-19 issued by ECI from time to time, available at ECI website, may be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process by all persons," the poll panel added.

