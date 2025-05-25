ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Announces Bypolls Dates For 5 Assembly Seats In Four States

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced a bye-election to five Assembly seats in Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab.

The bypolls in these seats were necessitated following the demise and resignation of the members. Out of the five Assembly seats, bye-elections will be held for two seats in Gujarat (Kadi and Visavadar) and one each in Kerala (Nilambur), West Bengal (Kaliaganj) and Punjab (Ludhiana).

According to the schedule announced by the ECI, the polling will take place on June 19. The notification will be issued on May 26. The last date for filing nominations is June 2, and the scrutiny will take place the next day.

As per the poll panel, the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is June 5. The counting of votes will take place on June 23.