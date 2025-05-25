ETV Bharat / bharat

ECI Announces Bypolls Dates For 5 Assembly Seats In Four States

According to the schedule announced by the ECI, the polling will take place on June 19. The notification will be issued on May 26.

ECI Announces Bypolls For 5 Assembly Seats In Four States
Representational image. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 10:33 AM IST

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced a bye-election to five Assembly seats in Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab.

The bypolls in these seats were necessitated following the demise and resignation of the members. Out of the five Assembly seats, bye-elections will be held for two seats in Gujarat (Kadi and Visavadar) and one each in Kerala (Nilambur), West Bengal (Kaliaganj) and Punjab (Ludhiana).

According to the schedule announced by the ECI, the polling will take place on June 19. The notification will be issued on May 26. The last date for filing nominations is June 2, and the scrutiny will take place the next day.

As per the poll panel, the last date of withdrawal of candidatures is June 5. The counting of votes will take place on June 23.

The date before which the election shall be completed is June 25, it said. The ECI said it has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-elections in all the polling stations.

Adequate numbers of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available, and all steps have been taken to ensure that the poll is conducted smoothly with the help of these machines, it said.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) shall come into force with immediate effect in the district(s) in which the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency is going for elections, the poll panel added.

