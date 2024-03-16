Assembly Polls in Arunachal, Sikkim to Be Held on April 19

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule for Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The voting for the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly will be held in a single phase, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Saturday.

According to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, notification will be issued on March 20 for Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls while voters will exercise their franchise on April 19. The counting of the votes will take place on June 4. Similarly, election notification for the Sikkim Assembly polls will be issued on March 20 and polling will be conducted on April 19.

Pema Khandu of the Bharatiya Janata Party is the current Chief Minister of Arunachal Andhra Pradesh. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), headed by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is ruling the state.

After 25 years of undisputed rule in Sikkim, Chamling's Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) lost to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). In a neck and neck battle between the regional parties, SKM bagged 17 seats to clinch the reign of Sikkim whereas SDF managed to grab 16. In this 32-seat legislative assembly, a party needed to reach a target of 17 to win a majority in the state.