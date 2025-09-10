ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Top Brass Holds Discussions With State Poll Officials On Nationwide SIR Preparedness

New Delhi: Key talks are under way between the Election Commission and its state officials to finalise preparations for rolling out the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls nationwide.

While senior EC officials are expected to make a presentation on the SIR policy of the Commission, the chief electoral officer of Bihar would share the state's experience in implementing SIR. This is the third meeting of CEOs after Gyanesh Kumar took over as the chief election commissioner in February. However, Wednesday's day-long meeting assumes significance as the preparedness of a pan-India SIR is being discussed, officials said.

The Commission has said that after Bihar, SIR will be carried out in the entire country. There are indications that the exercise would commence later this year ahead of assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in 2026.

The primary aim of the intensive revision is to weed out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth. The move assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal foreign migrants, including from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Eventually, the poll authority will begin SIR in the entire country "for the discharge of its constitutional mandate to protect the integrity of the electoral rolls". As part of the intense review, poll officials will carry out house-to-house verification to ensure an error-free voters' list.