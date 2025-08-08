‘It Could Be Fake’: EC Tells Tejashwi Yadav To Surrender His Second Voter ID By August 16

By Dev Raj

Patna: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday sent a notice to the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, asserting that the other Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) with him seemed to be fake. The commission asked him to deposit the card with the concerned electoral registration officer by August 16, saying that using forged government documents was a crime.

This is the second notice of the EC to Tejashwi on the issue and spells trouble for him. Ignoring it could put him on the wrong side of the law. In the first one sent to him earlier this week, the commission had asked him to meet the concerned officer.

The EC’s latest letter, written by the electoral registration officer cum Patna Sadar sub-divisional officer (SDO), referred to the press conference conducted by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi on August 2, a day after the publication of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) draft electoral roll.

Tejashwi had flaunted an EPIC bearing number ‘RAB2916120’ before the media persons and asserted that his name could not be found in the SIR draft electoral roll, indicating that his name has been deleted from it.

“A probe was conducted, and it was found that your name was listed on serial number 416 of polling centre number 204 at the Bihar Animal Sciences University’s library building, and the EPIC number was RAB0456228,” the EC letter reminded the RJD leader.

The missive further said that the affidavit filed by Tejashwi while contesting the 2015 and 2020 Assembly polls contained the same EPIC number, ‘RAB0456228’.

“The EPIC number RAB2916120 shown at the press conference was not found to have been issued by the Election Commission after a search in the database of various electoral rolls of the past several years. The facts suggest that the EPIC shown by you is fake,” the letter further said.

“Making fake government documents and using them is a crime. We once again request you that the EPIC card seems to be fake, and you should deposit it with the electoral registration officer by 5 pm on August 16,” it stated.

Meanwhile, RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan attacked the EC over the letter and blamed it for the issue.

“The EC should reply as to how two EPICs were issued to Tejashwi. How can our leader answer it? This is not a single instance. There are several such cases. Moreover, the EC should tell how one Mangtu Ram is listed in the house in which Tejashwi is residing. Even the house number has changed,” Chitranjan said.