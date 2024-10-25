ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Team Intercepts Vehicle, Finds Jewellery Worth Rs 139 Crore Inside

Jewellery worth Rs 139 crore was found inside a vehicle in the Sahakarnagar area of Pune.

EC Team Intercepts Vehicle, Finds Jewellery Worth Rs 139 Crore Inside
Representational image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Pune: A static surveillance team (SST) of the Election Commission on Friday found jewellery worth Rs 139 crore being transported in a logistics service firm's vehicle here. A city-based jewellers' firm claimed that it was a legitimate consignment.

SSTs have been deployed in the city in view of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. A tempo belonging to Sequel Global Precious Logistics was intercepted in the Sahakarnagar area here, said Smartana Patil, deputy commissioner of police (zone 2).

"Upon inquiry, the team found that the boxes in the vehicle contained jewellery and the vehicle had come from Mumbai....we informed the Income Tax department and election officials about it," she said, adding that the consignment was worth Rs 139 crore.

Amit Modak, CEO of jewellery firm PN Gadgil & Sons, said the jewellery being transported belonged to various jewellery shops in Pune, including a cargo of 10 kg belonging to his firm.

"Each article has a GST invoice attached to it. Even the driver does not know what is there inside the boxes. It is only the sender jeweller and the recipient jeweller who know about the consignment. It also includes old gold jewellery sent to us by our branches. Besides, diamond jewellery worth Rs 1 to 1.5 crore is also there," he said.

"It is a legitimate logistical service and the traders should not face any inconvenience," Modak added. (With inputs from PTI)

