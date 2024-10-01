EC Sets Stringent Condition For Ram Rahim's Parole, Bars Him From Entering Haryana

New Delhi: The Election Commission has set stringent terms for granting parole to rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, including a ban on his entry in Haryana, delivering public speeches and indulging in political activity.

The Haryana government on Tuesday granted 20-day parole to the sect chief, official sources said. In a letter to Haryana Jail Department's additional chief secretary, the state chief electoral officer referred to the September 30 letter by the administration which conveyed the "emergency and compelling reasons" furnished by the convict while seeking a 20-day parole.

The CEO said, "In view of the above mentioned letters, the state government may consider the matter regarding grant of parole (20 days) to convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh confined in district jail, Rohtak, subject to the correctness of the facts regarding emergency and compelling reasons as mentioned in your letter dated September 30".

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the leader of Dera Sacha Sauda, is convicted in a rape case. The CEO said that the parole will be subject to the conditions that he will not visit Haryana, will not make any public speech or indulge in any political activity during this period.

"Further, a strict watch should be kept on the movement of convict and it should be ensured that he does not indulge in any election-related activity. If he is found indulging in any objectionable activity, his parole should be cancelled forthwith," the letter warned. The state goes to assembly polls on October 5 and results would be out on October 8. The state administration has sought the EC's permission as the Model Code of Conduct is in place.