EC Seeks Public Opinion On Ongoing SIR In Bihar In Wake Of Allegations Of Vote Theft

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing allegation from Opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, of systematic theft of votes through Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar against it, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday approached the public seeking its opinion in this regard.

Calling allegations of the Opposition leaders baseless, the poll panel left it to the public to judge whether the exercise being carried out to purify the electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar is right or wrong.

Notably, this came days after the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha was asked by the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to substantiate his claim of "vote chori" ( vote theft) or apologise to the nation.

Moreover, it also comes with only a few days left for filing of claims and objections in the ongoing SIR in Bihar.

In its volley of questions, the ECI, while seeking its view from the public, asked,

"Should there be a thorough investigation of the voter list or not? Should the names of dead people be removed or not? Should the names of people who have their names in two or more places in the voter list be in only one place or not? Should the names of foreigners be removed or not? If the answer is yes, then contribute to the Election Commission in making this difficult task of purifying the voter list a success."

Sources in the ECI, while referring to the questions asked by the poll panel, said, "These are to counter those people who are opposing SIR. This is more of an appeal to the people, whether what the ECI is doing is correct or not."

"There has been no opposition from the public. If 65 lakh names are deleted. In the last 25 days, how many people have raised their voice that their name was cut? Altogether in number, it is not even 200. The public has no problem. The public, by and large, is fine with the exercise. Only a political scene is being created," sources in the poll panel said.

The ECI sources further said, "The stand of the ECI is very clear, the allegations are baseless. If an unsubstantiated allegation is put on a Constitutional body, notice can be issued."

Expert View

Speaking to ETV Bharat, former Secretary General of Lok Sabha PDT Achary said, "EC has a responsibility. They have powers and also responsibilities. They have power under Article 324 to take all steps necessary to ensure that the elections are free and fair. When the EC has these powers, then it has responsibilities also to see whether these powers are properly being used or not."

"Preparation of the roll is the duty of the EC. The EC has prepared a roll. After some time, a single citizen or a group of citizens may be a political leader and their team finds out, sees irregularities in the list, i.e inclusion and exclusion. Then he brings it out before the public. What is the role of the EC? The duty of the EC is to inquire into it. To investigate it, find out the truth and tell the public what the political leader has said is correct or not correct," he said.

Referring to the presser of the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House wherein he alleged vote theft, Achary said, "If the data provided was not from the EC. They should have immediately gone to the court challenging it because he is giving wrong information, misleading information to the public. They should have gone to the court and said he has given all fictitious data with a malicious intention. That is what a constitutional body can do. It is their duty to establish the authenticity."

It may be mentioned that Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held at the end of this year.

