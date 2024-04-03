Lok Sabha Election 2024 | ECI Directs CSs and DGPs to Ensure Peaceful, Inducement-Free Polls

New Delhi: New Delhi: Ahead of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday convened a crucial meeting with all states/Union Territories (UT) to review and assess the law and order situation, prevention of illicit activities, seizures and strict vigil across inter-state and international borders in the elections to Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies for a free, fair, peaceful and inducement free elections.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and attended by top officials from states/Union Territories and central agencies guarding the borders.

Underscoring the poll body's commitment to ensuring free, fair, peaceful, and inducement-free elections, CEC Rajiv Kumar called upon all stakeholders to work together seamlessly to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure a level playing field.

He directed states/Union Territories to ensure that every voter can exercise their right to vote without fear or intimidation.

Sources said that key issues discussed during the meeting included the need for enhanced coordination among neighbouring states/Union Territories, diligent deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) provided adequately in all states/Union Territories; logistical support for movement and transport on CAPF personnel in bordering poll going state/UT; identification and monitoring of flashpoints in border areas that may have ramifications on the election process; preemptive measures to address communal tensions based on past experiences, and the imperative of securing porous borders against illegal activities.

The Commission also underscored the importance of strict vigilance to curb the movement of contraband items, including narcotics, liquor, arms, and explosives across international borders.

It further directed for the identification of exit and entry points for the movement of liquor and cash along the borders, and curbing illegal Ganja cultivation in some states.

The Commission reviewed support from the Indian Air Force (IAF) and state civil aviation department for sorties to ferry polling teams in challenging regions of 11 states including Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

"Directions were given for adequate security measures to safeguard political functionaries and candidates based on threat perception, particularly in states like Chhattisgarh and Jammu & Kashmir. The recent violence and turmoil in Manipur and ramifications in the conduct of peaceful elections were also addressed, with the Commission urging swift action to assist internally displaced persons and ensure their participation in the electoral process," sources added.