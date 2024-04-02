EC transfers 3 IAS, 6 IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh; 8 DMs, 12 SPs in five states

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered the transfer of three district collectors, five superintendents of police and an inspector general of police, with immediate effect, in Andhra Pradesh where elections to the assembly and Lok Sabha will be held simultaneously on May 13. Tirupati Collector G Lakshmisha, Anantapuramu Collector M Gowthami and Krishna Collector P Raja Babu have been ordered to be transferred by the poll body.

The EC also ordered the transfer of police officials, namely Guntur Range IG G Pala Raju, Prakasam SP P Parameswar Reddy, Palnadu SP Y Ravi Sankara Reddy, Chittoor SP P Joshua, Ananthapuramu SP KKN Anburajan and Nellore SP K Tirumaleswar Reddy. The commission has also directed that aforesaid officers hand over charge to the officer immediately below in rank and that these officers should not be assigned any election-related works till completion of simultaneous elections to the legislative assembly and house of the people in Andhra Pradesh, the EC communication said.

In a letter, the EC asked the state's chief secretary to suggest the names of three alternative officers for each officer who is being relieved from poll duties. The EC will then select one from among the three for each of the positions. The Telugu Desam Party had earlier filed a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer M K Meena, alleging that some police officials were acting in favour of the ruling YSRCP with regard to law-and-order issues.

Apart from this, the EC issued transfer orders for eight district magistrates and 12 superintendents of police in five states. The decision was taken as part of the "regular review" by the Commission during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the EC said.

All the transferred officials have been asked to hand over the charge to their immediate junior officer and those shunted out will not be assigned any election duty till completion of the Lok Sabha polls. The respective state governments have been directed to send a panel of names of IAS and IPS officers to the Commission and ones shortlisted will be appointed in place of those transferred out.