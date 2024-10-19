ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Orders Removal Of Acting Jharkhand DGP Ahead Of Assembly Polls

According to sources, the decision to remove DGP Anurag Gupta was taken based on a history of complaints and actions taken by the commission.

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

EC Orders Removal Of Acting Jharkhand DGP Ahead Of Assembly Polls
File Photo of Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta (ETV Bharat)

Ranchi: Ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand polls, the Election Commission on Saturday directed the state government to remove Acting Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta from his position with immediate effect due to a "history" of complaints against him in previous elections, sources said.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases -- November 13 and 20. The decision to remove Gupta was taken based on a history of complaints and action taken by the commission against him during previous elections, the sources said. The charge of the DGP will now be handed over to the senior most DGP-level officer in the cadre, they said.

JHARKHAND ASSEMBLY POLLSREMOVAL OF ACTING JHARKHAND DGP

