EC Orders Recounting of Votes In Kanker Lok Sabha Seat Amid Allegations of EVM Tampering

Kanker (Chhattisgarh): The recounting of votes in the Kanker Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh has intensified following the Election Commission's acceptance of a petition from Congress candidate Biresh Thakur. Thakur had raised concerns over possible Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering at four polling stations across Balod, Gunderdehi and Sihawa.

Thakur lost to BJP's Bhojraj Nag by 1,884 votes. Subsequently, he submitted a formal complaint to the Election Commission, emphasising the need for further investigation questioning the process of functioning of memory and microcontroller of the EVMs used in the booths.

Responding to Thakur's plea, the Election Commission has now authorised a comprehensive investigation, underlining the seriousness of the issue. This action follows directives from the Supreme Court regarding electoral integrity and transparency.

This marks the first instance of an EVM investigation in Chhattisgarh. The probe will focus on four booths across three assembly constituencies: Sanjari Balod, Gunderdehi and Sihawa. Specifically, EVMs from two booths in Sanjari Balod and one booth each in Gunderdehi and Sihawa will undergo scrutiny.

The decision to proceed with the investigation underscores the Election Commission's commitment to upholding the integrity and transparency of the electoral process. It aims to address Thakur's allegations and ensure that electoral procedures adhere to the highest standards of fairness.