ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Respond With Full Facts: EC On Rahul's Allegations Of Electoral Irregularities In Maharashtra

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday said it will respond with full facts in writing after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Maharashtra has more voters than the state's total population.

Soon after Gandhi levelled the allegations at a press conference here, the poll body said in a post on X, "ECI considers political parties, as priority stakeholders, of course, the voters being the prime and deeply values views, suggestions, questions coming from political parties."

"Commission would respond in writing with full factual & procedural matrix uniformly adopted across the country," it said without naming Gandhi or referring to his allegations.