Election Commission Issues Notice To Pawan Khera Over Two EPIC Numbers

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to senior Congress leader Pawan Khera for allegedly holding two Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers under two Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

The poll panel has sought a response from Khera, who is also the Chairman of Congress's Media and Publicity Department, over the matter by 11 am on Monday.

Notably, the notice of the poll panel came hours after BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya accused Khera of holding two EPIC numbers under New Delhi and Jangpura Assembly constituencies.

In its notice issued to Khera, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) under the New Delhi Assembly constituency wrote, "It has been brought to my notice that you have got your name registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency. As you may be aware, being registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of People Act 1950."

"You are therefore, directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under said Act. Your reply should reach this office by 11 am on September 8 (Monday)," read the notice.

Earlier in the day, BJP IT Cell Chief Malviya, in a post on X, wrote, "Rahul Gandhi screamed 'vote chori' ( vote theft) from the rooftops. But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India’s voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson—who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhis—holds two active EPIC numbers (in Jangpura and New Delhi Assembly Constituencies, falling under East Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats respectively)."

"It is now for the Election Commission to investigate how Pawan Khera holds two active EPIC numbers, and whether he voted multiple times—a clear violation of electoral laws. As if the criminality of holding multiple votes isn’t enough, Pawan Khera is holding malicious press conferences in Bihar to mislead voters, create dissonance, and undermine India’s robust electoral process," he said.

Hitting back at Malviya, Khera wrote on X, "With his morning stunt, Malviya conceded that the Election Commission has failed to maintain the integrity of the electoral rolls. This is despite my Form 7 application to delete my name from the New Delhi constituency after shifting houses in 2016."

"Since 2016, four elections - 2019 LS, 2020 VS, 2024 LS, 2025 VS - have gone by. So it is safe to assume that four ‘revisions’ must have also taken place. Yet, my name is still on the New Delhi rolls. Which stone has the Election Commission been sleeping under?" the senior Congress leader said.

