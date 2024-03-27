EC notice to Congress' Supriya Shrinate, BJP's Dilip Ghosh for Remarks Against Kangana, Mamata

New Delhi: The Election Commission has issued show-cause notices to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate and the BJP leader Dilip Ghosh over "derogatory" remarks against actor Kangana Ranaut, saffron party's Lok Sabha candidate for Mandi, and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Acting on a complaint filed by the BJP against Shrinate on Tuesday, the poll panel in a release said that "Commission has received a complaint dated 26th March, 2024 from the Bharatiya Janata Party wherein it has been alleged that you have posted a picture of Ms. Kangana ranaut along with the following derogatory remarks on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on 25th March, 2024 from your social media handle."

It further said that "...On careful examination, the comment has been found to be 'undignified and in bad taste' and to be prima facie violative of the aforesaid provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and Commission's advisory dated 1st March 2024."

Issuing a show cause notice to Shrinate, the poll panel said that "you are hereby called upon to show cause by 5 PM of 29th March, 2024 as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you."

In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you, it added.

A similar notice was issued to BJP's Dilip Ghosh as well over his controversial remarks against Minister Mamata Banerjee. Acting on the complaint of TMC, the poll panel said that "on careful examination, the comment has been found to be offensive, insulting and prima facie violative of the aforesaid provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and Commission's advisory dated 1st March 2024."

Issuing the showcase notice to the BJP leader, the commission said that "you are hereby called upon to show cause by 5 PM of 29th March, 2024 as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you."

Earlier, BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday issued a notice seeking clarification from Ghosh regarding his remarks on West Bengal CM. The BJP has written a letter stating that Ghosh's comment was "indecent and unparliamentary" and against the party's ethos and values.

In her defence, Shrinate had claimed that many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts, and someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post.