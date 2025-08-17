'EC Neglected Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Concern, Echoed BJP's Words': Congress's Big Allegation

New Delhi: Reacting to the Election Commission of India's press conference to counter opposition allegations of 'vote theft' linked to the controversial Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Congress on Sunday questioned the timing of the EC presser, which was held on the very day Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav launched their anti-SIR yatra in Bihar.

Instead, the EC presser echoed words of the BJP, which has been targeting the opposition for alleging ‘vote theft’ over the past months, the Congress leaders said.

“I watched the entire presser of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Gupta. I thought I would get to hear some logical arguments and clarifications to the charges levelled by our leaders, but the poll panel sounded like a BJP spokesperson. The CEC evaded the pointed questions and vaguely responded to the others. He did not respond to any of the questions flagged by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who exposed vote theft, nor to the Bihar SIR against which the entire opposition is out on the streets,” AICC secretary in charge of Haryana Jitendra Bhagel told ETV Bharat.

The Congress leaders further cited the EC’s statement on August 16 and alleged that the poll panel had indirectly acknowledged that there were problems with the electoral rolls, but instead of addressing the issues, the poll panel blamed the opposition parties for not flagging the voter list irregularities in time.

“The CEC presser strangely came on the day the INDIA bloc launched the anti-SIR yatra in Bihar. It was an attempt to distract public attention from our yatra. The BJP may have scripted the EC presser, but the Congress will continue to fight against vote theft along with its allies in the days to come. The opposition is not firing from the shoulders of the voters, but the BJP is certainly firing from the shoulders of the EC. We have been flagging the issues in the SIR for months, but there has been no response from the EC. They only came out after the SC directive,” said Baghel.

According to Congress leaders, the grand old party had been seeking voter lists of Maharashtra and Haryana in machine-readable format along with video footage of the polling booths to analyse the election outcomes, but the EC had refused to provide such information.

The Congress insiders further said that the EC on Sunday cited a 2018 Supreme Court order to explain why it refused voter lists to the opposition, but noted that the poll panel's interpretation of the said directive was not correct.

According to Congress insiders, the SC’s 2018 order had noted that the EC published voter lists on its website in image format and that if any political party wanted to analyse the same, it had to convert the same to machine-readable format at its own cost.

However, the reality was that the EC had published voter lists on its website in image format and had also encrypted the documents, which blocked conversion to machine-readable format. The Congress insiders also questioned the EC’s argument of the privacy of voters, especially females, in denying the video footage of the polling stations.

“Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, presented facts related to vote theft in one assembly seat in Karnataka's Mahadevapura, but there was no response to the matter from the EC. Our leader had met the voters declared dead in Bihar after SIR, but again, there was no response to that as well. As far as CCTV footage is concerned, why get it done if the same can’t be given to the parties? Also, why has the EC decided to delete the CCTV footage from its records after 45 days? Does it mean the privacy clause of the voters is relevant only for 45 days and not after that? The change in the rule was made only after our leader asked for the video footage to analyse voting after 5 pm,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra, BM Sandeep, told ETV Bharat.

“We would also like to ask why there has been no EC notice to BJP leader Anurag Thakur, who made similar manipulation voter list charges, but our leader, Rahul Gandhi, got a notice during his presser. Why such double standards? The Congress will not give up and take this issue to its logical conclusion,” he added.