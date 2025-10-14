ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Makes Pre-Certification Of Political Ads Mandatory Ahead Of Bihar Polls And Bye-Elections

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday directed all political parties and candidates to obtain pre-certification for their advertisements from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) ahead of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections and bye-elections in eight constituencies across six States and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bihar will vote in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting of votes scheduled for November 14. The bye-elections across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11, and the results will be declared on the same day as Bihar's -- November 14.

In an official release, the ECI stated that every registered national and state political party, as well as all contesting candidates, are required to submit applications to the MCMC for pre-certification of all political advertisements on electronic media, including social media platforms, before they are released.