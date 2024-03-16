EC's Lok Sabha Election Schedule to Prompt Model Code of Conduct. What is it?

Jaipur: The auspicious time for the great festival of democracy will be announced today. As the Election Commission is set to announce the election dates in the country, model code of conduct will be imposed in the entire country.

After the upcoming general elections, the country will get new members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The model code of conduct (MCC ) will be imposed in the country only after the announcement of election dates.



What is Election Model Code of Conduct?

The Election Commission, as a constitutional authority frames certain set of norms to conduct free and fair elections, which every candidate and every political party have to follow. These rules are called election code of conduct. All parties, leaders and governments have to abide by these rules during Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.



When Does it Come into Force?

The Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect after the announcement of election dates. These dates are announced by the Election Commission. The code of conduct remains in force until the election process is completed.



Can an employee be Transferred After Election Code of Conduct Comes Into Force?

Normally, an employee cannot be transferred within the code of conduct. If transfer of an employee is very important, then a prior permission has to be taken from the Election Commission.



What Kind of Publicity Can be Done Under the Code of Conduct?

Candidates or any leader is supposed not to indulge in activities that create mutual hatred among communities during their election campaign. A candidate will not be able to insult any language or make false allegations against other parties during the Model Code of Conduct.



Where is the MCC applicable?

If there are Lok Sabha elections then obviously the code of conduct will be implemented in the entire country. If there are assembly elections, the code of conduct applies in the concerned state. During by-elections, it is applicable only in the concerned area and not in the entire state.



Under which law was the code of conduct made?

The MCC is not made under any law. It has been made with the consent of all political parties.



Where was the Model Code of Conduct First Implemented?

The election Model Code of Conduct was first implemented in 1960, during the Kerala Assembly elections.



When was it Implemented in the Country?

The MCC was implemented by the Election Commission for the first time in the Lok Sabha elections of 1962.



Can Votes be Sought on the Basis of Religion?

Religious places cannot be used for election campaigning and a stage cannot be built there. The MCC forbids making appeal to caste or communal sentiments to get votes.



Can a Candidate ask for Votes Even on the Day of Polling?

Yes, one can go home and ask for votes, but cannot ask for votes within a distance of 100 meters of the polling station on the day of voting.



What if the code of conduct is not followed?

It is important for everyone to follow the Model Code of Conduct. If not done, then disciplinary action may be taken by the Election Commission against the concerned candidate or party.