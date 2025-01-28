EC Asks Kejriwal To Substantiate Claims Of Poisoning Of Yamuna River Water Flowing Into Delhi

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing row over the 'poisoning' of the Yamuna River waters, the Election Commission on Tuesday asked AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate with facts his grave allegations of poisoning of Yamuna River and mass genocide.

In a letter sent to the former Delhi chief minister, the EC also cited various judicial pronouncements and legal provisions that can lead to up to three years imprisonment for mischievous statements against national integration and public harmony.

The Commission noted that such allegations have serious ramifications of creating enmity between the regional groups, and residents of the neighbouring States, and threat of a law-and-order situation due to actual or perceived shortage or non-availability of water, during this time of the year.

The Commission has directed Kejriwal to furnish his response to the complaints, especially on the factual and legal matrix along with evidentiary support thereof by 8 pm on 29th January, 2025 so as to enable the Commission to examine the matter and take action as appropriate.

The EC sought the nature and extent of the chemicals used for "poisoning" the Yamuna which could have killed people in large numbers, as claimed by the AAP chief. It also asked Kejriwal to share details of his claim that engineers of Delhi Jal Board had detected and prevented it on time.

Both the BJP and Congress had complained to the poll panel against Kejriwal for levelling allegations of poisoning of Yamuna river. Separately, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi had alleged that rising ammonia levels in the water supplied to Delhi by Haryana could seriously affect the water supply to the national capital. The EC is also awaiting a factual report from the Haryana government on the issue. (with PTI inputs)