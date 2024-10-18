EC Issues Notification For Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls

Jaipur: The Election Commission on Friday issued a notification for the by-polls to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, marking the beginning of the process of filing nomination papers, a senior official said. The last date for filing nominations is October 25.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said the Election Commission of India has issued a notification for the by-elections to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan.

With this, the process of filing nominations for Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Ramgarh, Deoli-Uniate, Khinvsar, Salumbar and Chaurasi seats has started, he said. The last date for nomination is October 25.

Nominations cannot be filed on October 20, Sunday as it is a public holiday, he said. Nomination papers can be submitted to the office of the concerned returning officer between 11 am and 3 pm every day. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on October 28.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is October 30, Mahajan said. According to the EC's notification, voting will be held on November 13, if necessary, for all seven assembly constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.