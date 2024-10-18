ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Issues Notification For Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said the Election Commission of India issued a notification for the by-elections to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan.

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

EC Issues Notification For Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls
Representational Imagea (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur: The Election Commission on Friday issued a notification for the by-polls to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, marking the beginning of the process of filing nomination papers, a senior official said. The last date for filing nominations is October 25.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said the Election Commission of India has issued a notification for the by-elections to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan.

With this, the process of filing nominations for Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Ramgarh, Deoli-Uniate, Khinvsar, Salumbar and Chaurasi seats has started, he said. The last date for nomination is October 25.

Nominations cannot be filed on October 20, Sunday as it is a public holiday, he said. Nomination papers can be submitted to the office of the concerned returning officer between 11 am and 3 pm every day. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on October 28.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is October 30, Mahajan said. According to the EC's notification, voting will be held on November 13, if necessary, for all seven assembly constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Jaipur: The Election Commission on Friday issued a notification for the by-polls to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, marking the beginning of the process of filing nomination papers, a senior official said. The last date for filing nominations is October 25.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said the Election Commission of India has issued a notification for the by-elections to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan.

With this, the process of filing nominations for Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Ramgarh, Deoli-Uniate, Khinvsar, Salumbar and Chaurasi seats has started, he said. The last date for nomination is October 25.

Nominations cannot be filed on October 20, Sunday as it is a public holiday, he said. Nomination papers can be submitted to the office of the concerned returning officer between 11 am and 3 pm every day. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on October 28.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is October 30, Mahajan said. According to the EC's notification, voting will be held on November 13, if necessary, for all seven assembly constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ELECTION COMMISSIONRAJASTHAN ASSEMBLY BYPOLLSRAJASTHAN BYPOLL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.