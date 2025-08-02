ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Doubles Remuneration For BLOs, Introduces 'Special' SIR Incentive Starting From Bihar

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has doubled the annual remuneration of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to Rs 12,000 and introduced a "special incentive" of Rs 6,000 for them for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise starting from poll-bound Bihar.

The poll panel on Saturday said it has also increased the remuneration of BLO Supervisors, besides announcing honorariums for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs).

The ECI, in a statement, said "pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy" and the electoral roll machinery, consisting of EROs, AEROS, BLO Supervisors and BLOs, "do a lot of hard work and play a pivotal role in the preparation of impartial and transparent electoral rolls".

"The Commission has therefore decided to double the annual remuneration for BLOs and also enhance the remuneration of BLO Supervisors involved in the preparation and revision of electoral rolls. The last such revision was done in 2015. Also, honorarium has been provided for EROS and AEROs for the first time," it said.