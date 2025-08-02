EC Doubles Remuneration For BLOs, Introduces 'Special' SIR Incentive Starting From Bihar

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has doubled the annual remuneration of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to Rs 12,000 and introduced a "special incentive" of Rs 6,000 for them for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise starting from poll-bound Bihar.
The poll panel on Saturday said it has also increased the remuneration of BLO Supervisors, besides announcing honorariums for Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs).
The ECI, in a statement, said "pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy" and the electoral roll machinery, consisting of EROs, AEROS, BLO Supervisors and BLOs, "do a lot of hard work and play a pivotal role in the preparation of impartial and transparent electoral rolls".
"The Commission has therefore decided to double the annual remuneration for BLOs and also enhance the remuneration of BLO Supervisors involved in the preparation and revision of electoral rolls. The last such revision was done in 2015. Also, honorarium has been provided for EROS and AEROs for the first time," it said.
According to the poll panel, the BLOs would now get Rs 12,000 as annual remuneration as against Rs 6,000. The incentive to BLO for revision of the electoral roll has been increased to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,000. They would also get a "special" incentive for Special Intensive Revision (SIR), starting from poll-bound Bihar, the EC said.
The BLO Supervisor will now get Rs 18,000 from the existing Rs 12,000 and the EROs will get an annual honorarium of Rs 30,000 while the AEROs will get Rs 25,000, it said.
"This decision reflects our commitment to adequately compensate election personnel who work tirelessly at the field level to maintain accurate electoral rolls, assist voters, and strengthen the electoral process," the poll panel said.
Read More