ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Couldn't Tell How Many Non-Citizens Removed From Bihar Electoral Roll: Cong

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

File Photo: Jairam Ramesh
File Photo: Jairam Ramesh (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 7, 2025 at 10:04 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said much was made of the need for the SIR exercise to remove non-citizens from the electoral roll but the Election Commission has not had the integrity or the courage to enlighten the country on how many such non-citizens in Bihar were removed from the voter list.

The opposition party also said that if the poll body had informed them as to how many such non-citizens in Bihar were removed from the electoral roll, it would have been even more exposed than it already is.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, noted that the Supreme Court hearing on the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) resumes on Tuesday. He also shared on X an analysis of the SIR exercise published in a newspaper.

"This fine analysis shows that the entire SIR exercise bulldozed through by the Election Commission has failed on all three counts of completeness, equity, and accuracy," Ramesh said.

"Much was made of the need of the SIR exercise to remove non-citizens from the electoral roll. The EC has not had the integrity or the courage to enlighten the country on how many such non-citizens in Bihar were removed from the electoral roll," he said.

"If it had done so, it would have been even more exposed than it already is," Ramesh added. The EC's SIR exercise in Bihar has drawn sharp protests from the Opposition, which has accused the poll body of working at the behest of the ruling BJP, a charge it has flatly rejected.

The Commission has asserted that it will not allow any eligible citizen to be left out of the voters' list and at the same time, not let any ineligible person be on the list. Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11 and votes will be counted on November 14 to decide the fate of the ruling NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the challenge posed by the opposition bloc comprising the RJD and Congress among others.

Read More

  1. Watch | Election Commission Of India Announces Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Schedule
  2. Bihar Election Schedule Live Update: Voting On Nov 6 And 11; Counting On Nov 14

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAIRAM RAMESHBIHAR ELECTORAL ROLLELECTION COMMISSIONBIHAR ASSEMBLY POLLS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.