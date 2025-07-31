EC Completes Preparation Of Electoral College For Vice-Presidential Election

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI ) on Thursday said it has finalized the electoral college list for election to the Vice-President of India. In a communique', the ECI said it has completed preparation of electoral college for election to second-highest office in the country.

The poll panel said under Article 324 of the Constitution of India, is mandated to conduct the election to the office of the Vice-President of India. As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution, the Vice-President of India is elected by an electoral college comprising the elected members of the Rajya Sabha, nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the elected members of the Lok Sabha, it said.

"In compliance with Rule 40 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974, the Election Commission is mandated to prepare and maintain an updated list of the members of this Electoral College, along with their latest addresses.

Accordingly, the Commission has finalized the electoral college list for the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025. These members are listed in a continuous serial order, arranged alphabetically based on the State/Union Territory of their respective Houses," the poll panel said.

The electoral college list will be available for purchase at counter set up in ECI from the date of notification, which is likely to be announced soon, it said. Notably earlier this week, the ECI issued a booklet that broadly covers the Constitutional provisions relating to election to Vice-President of India.

The booklet titled "Election to the Office of Vice-President of India, 2025" was prepared with an aim to enhancing awareness among the general public about the ensuing Vice-Presidential Election.

The booklet broadly covers the Constitutional provisions relating to Vice-Presidential Election, composition of the electoral college, eligibility conditions for the candidates, important provisions on candidature, framing of the election schedule, appointment of the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officers, fixing of the place of poll, system of voting, the method of counting of votes and the provision regarding disputes over the election.

It also includes brief notes on all the past 16 Vice-Presidential elections held from 1952 to 2022. It may be mentioned that the ECI earlier said that preparations relating to the Vice-Presidential Elections have already started and on completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the election schedule to the office will follow as soon as possible. The election is necessitated following resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the post of Vice-President.