'Low-Level Personal Attack': EC Warns Cong's Supriya Shrinate, BJP's Ghosh for Derogatory Remarks

New Delhi: Days after controversial remarks by Congress's Supriya Sharita and BJP's Dilip Ghosh creates controversy and put the leaders into a bad spotlight, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday "warned" the leaders to "remain careful in public utterances during the Model Code of Conduct period."

ECI in an order uploaded on its official website said that it has "censured Dilip Ghosh and Supriya Shrinate for derogatory remarks against the dignity of women." This followed after the poll panel recieved the replies of the two leaders after they were issued notices over violation of MCC.

"The Commission, in its order today after the receipt of their replies to notices issued to them over MCC violations, said they are convinced that they made a low-level personal attack and thus violated the provisions of Model Code of Conduct", said the commission in its order. The poll panel has warned the leaders to remain careful in public utterances during the MCC period.

"Their election related communications will be specially and additionally monitored by the Commission from this time onwards. A copy of warning notice is also marked to party chiefs for sensitising their functionaries to be careful while communicating in public domain and refrain from any such derogatory comments and violations of MCC guidelines", said the poll panel.

It is pertinent to note here had issued a show cause notice to Ms Supriya Shrinate, Chairperson, Social Media and Digital Platform, All India Congress Committee, for her derogatory remarks against Ms. Kangana Ranaut and to Shri Dilip Ghosh, MP from West Bengal for his objectionable and disrespectful comment against Smt. Mamta Banerjee while addressing press.

The Commission stressed that it “considers the whole process of conduct of election as a major enhancer of status of women in India and is committed not to allow any erosion of this status in any manner during the election period under its own aegis”.