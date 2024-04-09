EC Asks CBDT to Verify Rajeev Chandrasekhar's Poll Affidavit Details Following Cong Complaint

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 9, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

The Election Commission has directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Union minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is in the fray against former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor.

The Election Commission has directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Union minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is in the fray against former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Union minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat Rajeev Chandrasekhar, sources said.

The Congress had moved the poll panel claiming a mismatch in actual and declared assets in the affidavit filed by Chandrasekhar, who is in the fray against former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor.

According to procedure, the EC has directed the CBDT to verify any mismatch in affidavit details submitted by Chandrasekhar, the sources said.

Any mismatch and falsification of affidavit is dealt with under Section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, they said. As per the law, concealing any information in nomination papers or affidavit is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with a fine, or both.

Read More

  1. EC to Install GPS Location Tracking System in Vehicles Used for LS Polls
  2. BJP Wants EC To Act Against Congress for Misusing RSS' Name

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.