EC Appoints Ajay Kumar Singh As New DGP Of Poll-bound Jharkhand

The ECI appointed Jharkhand cadre senior-most IPS officer Ajay Kumar Singh as the state DGP.

By PTI

Published : 56 minutes ago

EC Appoints Ajay Kumar Singh As New DGP Of Poll-bound Jharkhand
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday appointed Jharkhand cadre senior-most IPS officer Ajay Kumar Singh as the state DGP, sources said, days after the poll panel removed Anurag Gupta as the the acting police chief.

An officer of the 1989-batch of the Indian Police Service, Singh was selected from a panel of three IPS officers whose names were sent by the state government.

The names were sent after the poll authority on Saturday ordered the removal of acting DGP Anurag Gupta due to his "history" of election-related misconduct in previous polls. The state goes to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20.

