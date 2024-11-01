ETV Bharat / bharat

EC Accepts Jharkhand Govt Proposal To Appoint Alka Tiwari As Chief Secretary

According to sources, the EC accepted the Jharkhand government's proposal to appoint Alka Tiwari as chief secretary of the poll-bound state.

EC Accepts Jharkhand Govt Proposal To Appoint Alka Tiwari As Chief Secretary Of Poll-Bound State
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The Election Commission Friday accepted the Jharkhand government's proposal to appoint Alka Tiwari as the chief secretary of the poll-bound state, sources said.

Assembly polls in Jharkhand will be held in two phases -- November 13 and November 20. Tiwari, who is from the 1988 batch, is currently the senior-most IAS officer in the cadre.

Before this, the poll panel had also consented to the proposal of a five-month extension of the tenure of former chief secretary Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte, the sources said.

New Delhi: The Election Commission Friday accepted the Jharkhand government's proposal to appoint Alka Tiwari as the chief secretary of the poll-bound state, sources said.

Assembly polls in Jharkhand will be held in two phases -- November 13 and November 20. Tiwari, who is from the 1988 batch, is currently the senior-most IAS officer in the cadre.

Before this, the poll panel had also consented to the proposal of a five-month extension of the tenure of former chief secretary Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte, the sources said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ALKA TIWARI AS CHIEF SECRETARYEC ACCEPTS JHARKHAND GOVT PROPOSAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.