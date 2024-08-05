ETV Bharat / bharat

Eateries on Kanwar Yatra: SC Extends Interim Stay On Directives Issued By BJP-Ruled States

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

The Supreme Court has extended its suspension of directives from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, which required eateries along Kanwar Yatra routes to display information about their owners and staff. The court is still reviewing the matter.

The Supreme Court on Monday extended its interim stay on the directives issued by the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of their owners, staff and other details.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended its interim stay on the directives issued by the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of their owners, staff and other details.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and R Mahadevan told the counsel, representing various parties in the matter, that the court would not be able to hear the case due to paucity of time on Monday. The apex court extended its interim stay order.

A counsel submitted that Kanwar Yatra is currently going on and Shravan will end on August 19 and requested the court for an early hearing. At this juncture, the bench said a date would be fixed, without specifying when the matter would be heard next.

The apex court, on July 22, had ordered an interim stay on the directives, saying, "...we deem it appropriate to pass an interim order prohibiting the enforcement of the impugned directives."

The apex court had said that the food sellers (including dhaba owners, restaurants, food and vegetable sellers and hawkers) may be required to display the kind of food that they are serving to the Kanwariyas.

Uttar Pradesh has told the Supreme Court, justifying its order regarding shop owners to display their names outside shops on the Kanwar Yatra route, that it passed the directive in response to the complaints received from the Kanwariyas regarding the confusion caused by the names of the shops and eateries.

