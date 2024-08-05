ETV Bharat / bharat

Eateries on Kanwar Yatra: SC Extends Interim Stay On Directives Issued By BJP-Ruled States

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended its interim stay on the directives issued by the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh, asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of their owners, staff and other details.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and R Mahadevan told the counsel, representing various parties in the matter, that the court would not be able to hear the case due to paucity of time on Monday. The apex court extended its interim stay order.

A counsel submitted that Kanwar Yatra is currently going on and Shravan will end on August 19 and requested the court for an early hearing. At this juncture, the bench said a date would be fixed, without specifying when the matter would be heard next.

The apex court, on July 22, had ordered an interim stay on the directives, saying, "...we deem it appropriate to pass an interim order prohibiting the enforcement of the impugned directives."