Easy Availability Of Military Uniform Takes Centrestage After Pahalgam Killings

Dehradun: Easy availability of uniforms worn by security forces has once again taken centre stage after the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam shootout on Tuesday. Eyewitness accounts say that the militants who carried out the shootings were wearing the uniforms worn by security personnel.

This is not the first time that militants have been known to carry out killings dressed as security personnel. Wearing military, paramilitary or police uniforms helps confuse the civilian population about the identity of the assailant. Guidelines on who can wear and who can sell these uniforms have been issued in the past. But the question is whether these are being adhered to or not.

ETV Bharat team conducted a spot check in Dehradun, where these uniforms are available in the open market. The capital of Uttarakhand houses the prestigious Indian Military Academy (IMA) besides a cantonment area. In addition to these are numerous training institutes preparing youngsters for a career in the defence forces.

Uttarakhand is a state that sends a substantial number of its youth to the military and paramilitary forces. A career in the defence forces remains the primary choice among the youth in the villages of this hill state. There is a natural affinity towards the military uniform. Uttarakhand is home to two military regiments of the Garhwal Rifles and the Kumaon Regiment.

In Dehradun’s Dakra market, military uniforms and every item that goes alongside is available. These include khukri, military boots, caps, name plates and the uniform worn by soldiers and officers.

Unlike Jammu and Kashmir, where these articles can be bought only by furnishing an identity card, they can be purchased easily in Dehradun and some other places.

Our reporter spoke to some of the shopkeepers who have been selling uniforms and related merchandise at reasonable prices for many years. They said that anyone can buy the material on sale. Interestingly, no record of sales is maintained. Howeve,r they claimed to be selling the articles to customers well known to them.

Military and police uniforms are also easily available at Paltan Bazaar, Bhaniawala and Moti Bazaar in Dehradun.

When contacted, the Police officials said that only the personnel in service can don the uniform meant for the military, paramilitary or police services. These cannot be worn by common civilians.