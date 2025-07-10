Eastern Zonal Council Meeting Begins In Ranchi, Soren Felicitates Shah

Ranchi: The 27th Eastern Zonal Council meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, began in Ranchi on Thursday.

Representatives from four states, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal are participating at the meeting. Among the participants include Jharkhand and Odisha CMs, Hemant Soren and Mohan Charan Majhi, Bihar deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary and West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Soren felicitated Shah along with Odisha CM, Bihar deputy CM and West Bengal minister.

Around 20 proposals along with a host of issues pertaining to boundary and infrastructure-related matters, security and issues related to the forests, environment, housing and education are likely to be discussed at the meeting.

Among the broad range of topics that are to be taken up by Jharkhand government include, Rs 1.36 lakh crore pending dues from PSUs, resumption of special central assistance received by Naxal-affected districts and special package for backward areas. The state may demand amendment of Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Act to ensure companies return land parcels to state after mining. The demand for a separate Saran religious code for tribals, a resolution in this regard that was earlier sent to the Centre, may also be made.

During the meeting, the action taken report of the last meeting held on December 10, 2023, will be discussed along with all ongoing cases between Bihar and Jharkhand regarding the division of assets and liabilities of Bihar State Construction Corporation Limited.

Apart from Soren, Jharkhand finance minister Radhakrishna Kishore, land revenue minister Deepak Biruwa, chief secretary Alka Tiwari, principal secretary of home Vandana Dadel and DGP Anurag Gupta are attending the meeting.