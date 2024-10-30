Eastern Ladakh: Army Sources Say Troop Disengagement Complete, Exchange Of Sweets On Diwali

New Delhi: Troop disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh following a key agreement firmed up between India and China has been completed and patrolling will commence soon at these points, Indian Army sources said on Wednesday. Exchange of sweets between the sides will take place on Diwali tomorrow, they said.

The sources added that verification post-disengagement is in progress and patrolling modalities are to be decided between ground commanders. Talks will continue at the local commander level, an Army source said.

On October 25, Army sources here said the process was likely to be completed by October 28-29. The agreement framework was signed first at the diplomatic level and then military-level talks took place, they had said, adding the nitty-gritty of the agreement was worked on during the Corps Commander-level talks which was signed last week.

Adhering to agreements between the two sides, Indian troops then began to pull back equipment to rear locations in these areas. The process follows the agreement firmed up between the two countries on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

The ties between the two Asian giants had nosedived following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades. Sources earlier said the areas and patrolling status were expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.