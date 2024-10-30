ETV Bharat / bharat

Eastern Ladakh: Army Sources Say Troop Disengagement Complete, Exchange Of Sweets On Diwali

According to sources, the verification post-disengagement is in progress, and patrolling modalities are to be decided between ground commanders.

Eastern Ladakh: Army Sources Say Troop Disengagement Complete, Exchange Of Sweets On Diwali
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 53 minutes ago

New Delhi: Troop disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh following a key agreement firmed up between India and China has been completed and patrolling will commence soon at these points, Indian Army sources said on Wednesday. Exchange of sweets between the sides will take place on Diwali tomorrow, they said.

The sources added that verification post-disengagement is in progress and patrolling modalities are to be decided between ground commanders. Talks will continue at the local commander level, an Army source said.

On October 25, Army sources here said the process was likely to be completed by October 28-29. The agreement framework was signed first at the diplomatic level and then military-level talks took place, they had said, adding the nitty-gritty of the agreement was worked on during the Corps Commander-level talks which was signed last week.

Adhering to agreements between the two sides, Indian troops then began to pull back equipment to rear locations in these areas. The process follows the agreement firmed up between the two countries on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

The ties between the two Asian giants had nosedived following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades. Sources earlier said the areas and patrolling status were expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.

New Delhi: Troop disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh following a key agreement firmed up between India and China has been completed and patrolling will commence soon at these points, Indian Army sources said on Wednesday. Exchange of sweets between the sides will take place on Diwali tomorrow, they said.

The sources added that verification post-disengagement is in progress and patrolling modalities are to be decided between ground commanders. Talks will continue at the local commander level, an Army source said.

On October 25, Army sources here said the process was likely to be completed by October 28-29. The agreement framework was signed first at the diplomatic level and then military-level talks took place, they had said, adding the nitty-gritty of the agreement was worked on during the Corps Commander-level talks which was signed last week.

Adhering to agreements between the two sides, Indian troops then began to pull back equipment to rear locations in these areas. The process follows the agreement firmed up between the two countries on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a major breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

The ties between the two Asian giants had nosedived following a fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades. Sources earlier said the areas and patrolling status were expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EASTERN LADAKHTROOP DISENGAGEMENT COMPLETESINOINDIA FRICTION POINTS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.