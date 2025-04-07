East Coast Railway Records Significant Infrastructure Development In FY 2024-25

New Delhi: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has set records in railway infrastructure development in the financial year 2024-25 by adding a total of 2815 kilometers of new lines and multi-tracking, marking an impressive 50 percent increase over the previous fiscal year’s achievement of 187.2 kilometers.
According to ECoR officials, this achievement is a result of consistent efforts and dedication.
Parmeshwar Funkwal, General Manager of East Coast Railway, lauded the entire team involved in these projects and said the construction team has made significant strides in accelerating project timelines and enhancing the quality of infrastructure development with regular coordination with state government authorities and other stakeholders.
This substantial progress also underscores ECoR's commitment to enhancing the region’s railway network, ensuring smooth operations, and improving transportation efficiency for both freight and passenger services. ECoR’s focus on construction and modernization not only boosts operational efficiency but also creates new opportunities for trade and industry, benefiting millions of passengers and businesses across the region, the railway said.
Highlights:
281.5 kms of new lines and multi-tracking added in the 2024-25 fiscal year.
50 percent increase compared to the 187.2 kms achieved in the previous fiscal year (2023-24).
New Lines and Multi-Tracking projects:
Laksahmipur Road-Singaram-Tikiri a distance of 22.94 Kms of Koraput-Singapur Road (Rayagada) Doubling Project, Dantewada-Kamlur Section and Bacheloi-Kirandul Section, a stretch of total 23.64 Kms of Kirandul-Jagadalpur Doubling project, Dhenkanal-Sadashivpur-Hindol Road, a stretch of 40.62Kms of Budhapank-Salegaon 3rd and 4th Line project, Sonepur-Purunakatak a distance of 73.16 Kms of Khurda Road-Bolangir Rail Line Project, Darliput-Girapur, a distance of 12.65 Kms of Kothavalasa-Koraput Doubling Project, Ranital (Bhadrak) Junction Cabin-Bhadrak, a distance of 5 Kms of Bhadrak-Nergundi 3rd Line Project have already been commissioned.
Apart from this, Samal-Parabil (6.53Kms) of Talcher-Bimlagarh New Line, Darliput-Padua (9.77Kms), Karakavalasa-Similiguda (9 Kms) & Suku-Koraput (11.16Kms) of Kothavalasa-Koraput Doubling project, Hindol Road-Meramundali (27.28kms) of Budhapank-Salegaon 3rd and 4th Line project, Baiguda-Kakiriguma (12.39 Kms) of Koraput-Singapur Road Doubling, Talcher-Talcher Road (6.50Kms) of Jarapada-Budhapank 3rd and 4th Line project, Manabar-Jarati (9.34 Kms) of Koraput-Jagadalpur Doubling project and Baitarani Road-Jajpur Keonjhar Road (11.60Kms) of Bhadrak-Nergundi 3rd Line project have also been completed.