East Coast Railway Records Significant Infrastructure Development In FY 2024-25

New Delhi: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has set records in railway infrastructure development in the financial year 2024-25 by adding a total of 2815 kilometers of new lines and multi-tracking, marking an impressive 50 percent increase over the previous fiscal year’s achievement of 187.2 kilometers.

According to ECoR officials, this achievement is a result of consistent efforts and dedication.

Parmeshwar Funkwal, General Manager of East Coast Railway, lauded the entire team involved in these projects and said the construction team has made significant strides in accelerating project timelines and enhancing the quality of infrastructure development with regular coordination with state government authorities and other stakeholders.

This substantial progress also underscores ECoR's commitment to enhancing the region’s railway network, ensuring smooth operations, and improving transportation efficiency for both freight and passenger services. ECoR’s focus on construction and modernization not only boosts operational efficiency but also creates new opportunities for trade and industry, benefiting millions of passengers and businesses across the region, the railway said.

Highlights: