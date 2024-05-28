ETV Bharat / bharat

Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

By ANI

Published : May 28, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

Updated : May 28, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) aid that an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning.

Minor tremor hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragardh on Tuesday, May 28. (X@NCS_Earthquake)

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) : An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 6:43 am. "EQ of M: 3.1, On: 28/05/2024 06:43:17 IST, Lat: 30.15 N, Long: 80.28 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," National Center for Seismology posted on X.

On April 23, a cluster of earthquakes struck the island republic of Taiwan early Tuesday, the strongest having a magnitude of 6.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Agency reports said that there were no casualties in the quakes, although there were further damages to two multi-story buildings that had been evacuated following a magnitude 7.4 quake that hit the island earlier this month, killing 13 people and injuring over 1,000. That earthquake was centered along the coast of the rural and mountainous Hualien County.

