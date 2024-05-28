Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) : An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 6:43 am. "EQ of M: 3.1, On: 28/05/2024 06:43:17 IST, Lat: 30.15 N, Long: 80.28 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," National Center for Seismology posted on X.

