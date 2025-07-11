Earthquake Of 3.7 Magnitude Hits Jhajjar In Haryana

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Jhajjhar district in Haryana on Friday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).



Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas. According to NCS, the earthquake struck Jhajjar at 7:49 pm at a depth of 10 km. Earlier, earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Jhajjhar district in Haryana on Thursday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).Strong tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and adjoining areas. According to NCS, the earthquake struck Jhajjar at 9:04 am at a depth of 10 Km.

Delhi is classified as Seismic Zone IV, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. This zone is categorized as a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity.

A day earlier, strong earthquake tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR, including Ghaziabad, Noida, and several parts of the national capital on Thursday morning. The earthquake measured 4.4 Richter scale and lasted for about 4-5 seconds, prompting people to rush out of their homes.

According to initial reports, the tremors were felt around 9 am, while rain was already lashing several parts of the region. Videos from residents showed household items shaking. No damage to life or property has been reported so far.