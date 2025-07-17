Earthquake Of 3.3 Magnitude Jolts Haryana's Rohtak

Chandigarh: An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale struck Rohtak district in Haryana in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km, it added.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.3, On: 17/07/2025 00:46:20 IST, Lat: 28.88 N, Long: 76.76 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Rohtak, Haryana."

Earlier on July 11, residents across Delhi-NCR experienced mild tremors following an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 that struck Haryana's Jhajjar, a day after a stronger, 4.4 magnitude, quake hit the same region.

According to NCS, the quake occurred at 7:49 pm on Friday at a depth of 10 kilometres, with tremors felt across Delhi and its neighbouring regions. Four earthquakes of more than 2.5 magnitude have occurred within a 40 km radius of Rohtak since July 10, it added.

Residents expressed mixed emotions. Some said, "We will pray to God to bless us," while others said, "I don't fear death," as people dealt with the repeated tremors.

A Jhajjar resident said the repeated tremors have unsettled people in the area. "The people seem to be scared. The epicentre was also said to be Jhajjar... Today, too, we felt the tremors. We will pray to God to bless us," he added.

On February 17, an earthquake of magnitude 4 jolted the Delhi-NCR region. NCS said the quake was five km below the earth with its epicentre near Dhaula Kuan, about nine km east of New Delhi. As Delhi falls in seismic zone IV, it is considered a moderate to intense area for earthquakes.