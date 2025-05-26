Early Monsoon Wreaks Havoc In Kerala: 10 Dead, Landslides And Widespread Damage Reported

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is reeling under heavy rain and high-speed winds as the Southwest Monsoon has arrived early in the state. Ten people have died in rain-related incidents over the past two days. Authorities have issued a Red Alert in 11 districts and an Orange Alert in the remaining three, urging extreme caution across the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain over the next few days. A Red Alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm in 24 hours. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha are under an Orange Alert, with expected rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm.

Children and others wade through a rainwater-flooded road. (ETV Bharat)

The IMD has issued Red Alerts for Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur on May 27, and for Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on May 28. Thunderstorms with winds of up to 60 kmph have also been predicted. Fishermen are advised not to sail in the sea along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coastlines due to rough conditions and high waves. The intense weather has resulted in extensive damage throughout the state. Landslides and the likelihood of additional slips have made authorities recommend extreme caution in mountainous areas. A small landslide occurred in the Elstone Estate in Wayanad.

Road transport has been affected at several places because of uprooted trees. A tree falling on the tracks stopped train operations on the Thrissur-Guruvayoor railway track. In Kuttappuzha, Thiruvalla, a huge teak tree collapsed onto a chugging train, leading to more disruptions. Some houses have been partially or fully destroyed. Houses came tumbling down and walls collapsed in Cherupuzha Panchayat's Eyyanakallu and Rajagiri regions (Kannur). In Thalavady, Alappuzha, many structures were blown down by strong winds. A huge jackfruit tree collapsed on the roof of Channanikkad's Rajesh's house. In Edathua Panchayat, the top of Kumaran's house was blown away by a whirlwind.

Streams overflow with rainwater after heavy downpour. (ETV Bharat)

There has also been widespread damage to crops, with rubber and other trees being uprooted in large areas. Coastal areas are experiencing severe sea erosion. Fort Kochi promenade was swept away, and authorities have prohibited tourists from visiting the area. Tharayil Kadavu in Arattupuzha, Alappuzha, also suffered serious sea erosion.

Water levels in streams and rivers have increased to a great extent. The shutters of the Lower Periyar and Malankara dams were opened on Sunday. Although major dams such as Idukki, Idamalayar, Sholayar, Pamba, and Kakki are yet to fill up, officials are keeping a close watch. A warning has been given about the probable opening of the Kakakad dam shutters.

A coconut falls on a house. (ETV Bharat)

Rain-related fatalities have been reported from several districts. A homemaker was electrocuted in Thrissur, and a young boy, who had ventured out for fishing, was dead in a stream in Nilambur. Another man drowned after being carried away by the currents of the rivers in Vaduthala in Ernakulam.

