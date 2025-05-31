Early Monsoon Mayhem: IMD Warns Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms Across India

New Delhi: The early onset of the southwest monsoon has prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue widespread alerts, indicating heavy rains, thunderstorms, lightning and windy conditions from Kerala to Kashmir. Many parts of the country are experiencing exceptionally heavy rains, with large areas of India already inundated, leading to waterlogging, disruption of transport and disaster preparedness in several states.

IMD has issued a red alert for some districts in Kerala and the Northeast, where heavy rain is expected this weekend, while orange and yellow alerts have been issued for Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi with stormy, windy conditions and lightning.

Early Monsoon Disrupts Daily Life in Kerala and Littoral States

Kerala normally gets the southwest monsoon in the first week of June, while officially it acknowledged the southwest monsoon onset on May 30, which was nearly 14 days earlier than the normal onset in other years. Torrential rain has soaked the majority of the state, prompting red and orange alerts in more than eight districts, including Ernakulam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Kottayam. District administrations have declared May 31 a holiday for all public educational institutions. The sea conditions have also turned hostile. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea and adjoining coastal waters between May 30 and June 4 due to rough waves and gusty winds reaching up to 50 km/h. Warnings also cover a vast swathe — from the Lakshadweep archipelago to the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat.

Neighbouring coastal Karnataka is witnessing similar conditions, with the IMD predicting isolated heavy rainfall through June 2. Cities like Mangaluru and Udupi have reported waterlogging and road closures, while state authorities are on alert for potential landslides in the Western Ghats.

Waterlogging, Landslides, and Flood Fears In Northeast

In the Northeast, the early monsoon has caused widespread rainfall, triggering flash floods and landslides. Assam, which remains on red alert along with Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, recorded intense rainfall until Friday evening. Several districts — including Jalpaiguri, Barpeta, Chirang, and Bongaigaon — are struggling with severe waterlogging, disrupted transport and rising river levels.

Visuals from Guwahati showed commuters wading through knee-deep water, with buses stranded and traffic coming to a standstill. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has placed emergency teams on standby, as the Teesta River is flowing at dangerous levels in parts of Sikkim. Landslides in North Sikkim's Theeng and Chungthang areas have damaged multiple properties, prompting evacuation advisories from local authorities.

The IMD has forecast that Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive "isolated extremely heavy rainfall" on June 1, while light to moderate rain is expected across the region for the next week.

Delhi and the North Brace for Weekend Storms

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and strong winds in Delhi on Saturday, which may affect power lines, tree branches and urban mobility. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 26°C, with a maximum of 37°C, a significant dip from the recent heatwave highs, thanks to cloud cover and cool gusts.

Northwest India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, is also under a weather watch. Light to moderate showers coupled with gusty winds (50–60 km/h) and lightning are expected through June 3. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the hilly states, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness squalls gusting up to 70 km/h on May 31 and June 1.

In Pahalgam and Gulmarg, heavy rains and snow flurries have led to a sharp drop in temperature. In the sensitive Kashmir Valley, security officials were seen taking shelter from the rain while maintaining tight vigilance following the recent terror attack. The Zojila Pass and Gurez Valley reported reduced visibility and slippery roads due to fresh snowfall.

Wet Spell, Rising Temperatures in Eastern and Central India

The IMD predicts a mix of rain and high temperatures for parts of East and Central India. Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive scattered light to moderate rainfall on May 31 and June 1. However, Vidarbha may face thundersqualls with wind speeds of up to 70 km/h on June 2 and 3. Interestingly, even as showers bring temporary relief, IMD forecasts a gradual rise in maximum temperatures over East India by 3–5°C over the next four days, indicating warmer and humid conditions post-rain.

Mumbai Gets Relief, but Monsoon Brings Respiratory Woes

Mumbai, which was lashed by pre-monsoon showers last week, is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall between May 31 and June 2. While early rains have brought relief from scorching heat, hospitals in the city are witnessing a surge in cases of respiratory ailments. Seesaweing weather coupled with high humidity has led to a rise in asthma, bronchitis and allergy-related cases, particularly among children and the elderly.

Fishermen, Farmers and Commuters Hit

The rough sea warnings and gusty winds have left fisherfolk in Kerala, Goa, Gujarat and the Andaman-Nicobar Islands stranded ashore. Farmers across the southern and northeastern states, on the other hand, are welcoming rains, which could help early sowing of paddy, pulses and millets. However, excess rainfall in hilly areas also brings the risk of soil erosion and damages seedlings. Meanwhile, commuters in rain-lashed cities like Guwahati, Mumbai and Bengaluru have reported long delays, waterlogged roads and power outages. Urban planners warn that unless drainage infrastructure is enhanced, such disruptions may worsen with the progress of the monsoon.

Mixed Temperature Trends

The IMD notes that maximum temperatures over Northwest India will fall by 2–3°C over the next 24 hours, followed by stability. However, East and Central India are likely to see a rise of 2–5°C in the coming days, with no major relief thereafter. Southern and northeastern India will continue to remain cooler due to overcast skies and sustained precipitation.