'Process Of Deportation Is Not A New One': EAM Jaishankar On Deportation Of Indians From US

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday clarified in the Rajya Sabha that the deportation of illegal migrants by the US is not a new development, but part of a long-standing process that has been ongoing for several years.

Jaishankar emphasised that it is the obligation of all countries to take back their nationals found living illegally abroad, a policy not limited to the US.

"Our citizens who have been inveigled into illegal immigration themselves become prey to other crimes. They are trapped in both moving and working under inhuman conditions. Unfortunately, there have even been fatalities in the course of such illegal migration," Jaishankar told the Upper House of Parliament.

"Those who have returned have also testified to their harrowing experience. It is the obligation of all countries to take back the nationals if they are found to be living illegally abroad. This is naturally subject to an unambiguous verification of their nationality This is not a polity applicable to any specific country not indeed one only practised by India," Jaishankar added.

According to Jaishankar, it is a general, accepted principle in international relations. "The process of deportation is not a new one. I would like to share with the house the details of the deportation from the US since 2009," he added.

"The year-wise number of deportees as available with our law-enforcement authorities is as follows: 734 in 2009, 799 in 2010, 597 in 2011, 530 in 2012, 515 in 2013, 591 in 2014, 708 in 2015, 1303 in 2016, 1024 in 2017, 1180 in 2019, 2042 in 2019, 1889 in 2020, 805 in 2021, 862 in 2022, 670 in 2023, 1368 in 2024, and 104 in 2025," he added.

According to Jaishankar, deportation by the US is organised and executed by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities. "The standard operating procedure for deportation by aircraft used by ICE which has been effective since 2012 provides for the use of restraints. However, we have been informed by ICE that women and children have not been restrained," he added.

"Further, the needs of deportees during transit related to food and other necessities including possible medical emergencies are attended to. During toilet breaks, deportees are temporarily unrestrained if needed. This is applicable to chartered civil aircraft as well as military aircraft. There has been no change from past procedures for the flight undertaken by the US on February 5 2025," the Minister said.

"We are engaging the US government to ensure that the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner during the flight. At the same time, the house will appreciate that our focus should be on a strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry while taking steps to ease visas for legitimate travellers. On the basis of information provided by the returning deportees about the agents and others involved, law enforcement agencies will take necessary, preventive and exemplary actions," he added.