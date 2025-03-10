ETV Bharat / bharat

EAM Jaishankar Wraps UK Visit After 'Injecting Fresh Momentum' Into Partnership

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addresses the inauguration of the India’s fourth Consulate in the UK, in Manchester, in the presence of UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner, Minister Catherine West, Deputy Mayor Paul Dennett, and MP Navendu Mishra, on Saturday, March 8, 2025. ( IANS )

London: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar concluded his UK visit after reaffirming the strong ties between India and the United Kingdom and injecting a fresh momentum into the comprehensive strategic partnership, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said on Monday. Jaishankar concluded the visit with a tour of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted by his counterpart Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

“A good match in great company,” the external affairs minister said in a social media post on Sunday, the final day of his nearly week-long tour of the UK and Ireland. He joined Lammy for a Tottenham versus Bournemouth football match at the stadium, which falls within the former’s constituency of Tottenham in north London.

The statement, which recapped Jaishankar's many high-level meetings, including "comprehensive" talks with Lammy at Chevening House, discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

The UK visit included the opening of the new Consulate General of India in Belfast and Manchester and engagements with key stakeholders across government, businesses, academia, and the Indian diaspora. “The visit reaffirmed the strong ties between India and the United Kingdom, injecting fresh momentum into the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” the MEA said.

“It reinforced both nations' commitment to strengthening political, economic, and people-to-people collaboration in an evolving global landscape,” the MEA said. With specific reference to the EAM's talks with Starmer at 10 Downing Street last week, the ministry said that both leaders noted the “positive momentum” in bilateral relations, particularly with the resumption of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.