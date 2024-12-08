EAM Jaishankar Reaches Bahrain After Qatar Visit

ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaishankar, in Manama on the final leg of his four-day, two-nation trip, was received by his Bahrain counterpart Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

EAM Jaishankar being received by his Bahrain counterpart Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. (X/@DrSJaishankar)
By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Manama: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Bahrain on Saturday, where he will participate in the Manama Dialogue and co-chair a ministerial meeting.

Jaishankar, in Manama on the final leg of his four-day, two-nation trip, was received by his Bahrain counterpart Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

"Delighted to arrive in Manama this evening. Great to see my brother FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani," he said in a post on X.

"Look forward to participating in the Manama Dialogue tomorrow. Confident that our High Joint Commission will be very productive," he said.

The minister will co-chair the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) with Al Zayani.

The meeting will review the "entire gamut of the bilateral relations and discuss avenues to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between India and Bahrain," said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs before his visit.

The 20th edition of the Manama Dialogue will take place on December 8 on the theme “Middle East leadership in shaping regional prosperity and security.

Jaishankar arrived in Bahrain after concluding a visit to Qatar, during which he met the country's top leadership as well as leaders of other countries.

He also participated in the Doha Forum panel on “Conflict Resolution in a New Era”.

