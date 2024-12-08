ETV Bharat / bharat

EAM Jaishankar Reaches Bahrain After Qatar Visit

EAM Jaishankar being received by his Bahrain counterpart Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. ( X/@DrSJaishankar )

Manama: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Bahrain on Saturday, where he will participate in the Manama Dialogue and co-chair a ministerial meeting.

Jaishankar, in Manama on the final leg of his four-day, two-nation trip, was received by his Bahrain counterpart Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

"Delighted to arrive in Manama this evening. Great to see my brother FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani," he said in a post on X.

"Look forward to participating in the Manama Dialogue tomorrow. Confident that our High Joint Commission will be very productive," he said.