'Rahul Gandhi Deliberately Spoke Falsehood’: Jaishankar On His Remarks On Trump Inauguration Invite

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Monday accused Rahul Gandhi of resorting to "falsehood" after the Congress leader suggested that the minister's visit to Washington in December was to manage an invite for the prime minister to Donald Trump's inauguration as the US president.

"We would not send our foreign minister to the United States to get our prime minister invited to the US President's 'coronation'," Gandhi said in Lok Sabha while participating in a debate on the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address.

"Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke a falsehood about my visit to the US in December 2024," Jaishankar said in a post on 'X'.

The external affairs minister said he visited the US to meet then Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NSA Jake Sullivan as well as to chair a meeting of India's Consuls General.

"During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me," he said.