EAM Jaishankar Meets Indonesian President Subianto

New Delhi: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gracing the upcoming Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest will be a fitting celebration of the cherished friendship between India and Indonesia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Jaishankar made the comments after meeting the visiting leader. The Indonesian president arrived here on Thursday night on a three-day visit, primarily to attend India's 76th Republic-Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on Sunday.

"Pleased to call on President Prabowo Subianto @prabowo of Indonesia at the start of his State Visit to India," Jaishankar said on X.

"Value his guidance and positive sentiments for the development of our multifaceted bilateral ties. President @prabowo's participation as Chief Guest in India's 76th Republic Day will be a fitting celebration of our cherished friendship," the external affairs minister added.

The Indonesian leader will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of defence and security, trade and investment, healthcare, energy, connectivity, tourism and people-to-people relations, will be reviewed at the talks, people familiar with the matter said.

Several MoUs (memoranda of understanding) and announcements are likely to be concluded during the visit, they said. It is Subianto's first visit to India as the head of state.

He will be the fourth Indonesian president to attend India's Republic-Day celebrations. Sukarno, the first president of Indonesia, was the chief guest at India's first Republic-Day celebrations in 1950.

A 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia will be participating in the Republic-Day parade at Kartavya Path. This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national-day parade abroad. There has been an upswing in the India-Indonesia ties in the last few years.