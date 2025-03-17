EAM Jaishankar Meets His Counterparts From Sweden, Ireland

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met here his counterparts from various countries including Sweden, Ireland and Ghana and discussed ways to strengthen ties. The interactions took place on a day when the three-day Raisina Dialogue -- India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics -- began in the national capital.

Jaishankar shared the updates on his meetings in a series of posts on X. "Started the #Raisina2025 engagements, meeting DPM & FM @tfajon of Slovenia. Appreciated her assessment, as a current UN Security Council member, of global challenges," the EAM said after meeting Slovenian foreign minister Tanja Fajon earlier in the day.

He also met several other leaders during the course of the day, including his Swedish counterpart Maria M Stenergard and Simon Harris, Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland), Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence. "Pleased to meet FM @MariaStenergard of Sweden this morning. Discussed deepening our engagement with the EU," the external affairs minister posted on X.

"Warm greetings to Tánaiste & FM @SimonHarrisTD, the Government and People of Ireland on their National Day. My recent visit provided an opportunity to renew our bonds and strengthen our ties," he wrote in another post and also shared a photograph. Jaishankar also had a meeting with the foreign minister of Ghana.

"A good meeting with FM @S_OkudzetoAblak on sidelines of #Raisina2025. Explored opportunities to further our development partnership and South - South cooperation," he wrote on X and also shared a photo of their meeting. Jaishankar also mentioned in a separate post that he met with New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor.

"A Raisina bonus! Pleasure to meet the great New Zealand batsman @RossLTaylor," he said and also shared a photo with him.