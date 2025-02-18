ETV Bharat / bharat

EAM Jaishankar Meets Former UK PM Sunak, Deputy Foreign Minster Of Italy In Delhi

EAM Jaishankar met Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Tripodi here on Monday and discussed the strategic partnership between the two countries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Tripodi and former PM of UK Rishi Sunak
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Tripodi and former PM of UK Rishi Sunak (X@DrSJaishankar)
By PTI

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 7:41 AM IST

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Tripodi here and discussed the strategic partnership between the two countries and the ongoing efforts to further build on them.

In a separate post on X, the EAM also said that he met the former prime minister of the UK Rishi Sunak in Delhi on Monday. "Nice to meet former UK PM @RishiSunak in Delhi today. Appreciate his constant support for strengthening India-UK relations," he posted. The Union minister also shared some photographs of their meeting.

"Received Deputy FM @tripodimaria of Italy in Delhi this afternoon. Good conversation on India-Italy strategic partnership and the ongoing efforts to further build on them," he posted on X. Diplomatic relations between India and Italy were established in 1947.

"The two countries enjoy strong people-to-people connections propelled by a large Indian diaspora and long-standing Indological Studies tradition in Italy. In 2023, both countries celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations," according to a profile of India-Italy bilateral ties, published on the website of the Indian Embassy in Rome.

TAGGED:

