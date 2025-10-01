ETV Bharat / bharat

EAM Jaishankar Greets Counterpart Wang Yi On China Founding Day, Hopes To Enhance Ties

China on Wednesday celebrates the founding day, marking the 76th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, which was proclaimed by the Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong on October 1, 1949.

“Greetings to Politburo Member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Chinese people on the occasion of the founding day of the People’s Republic of China. Look forward to continuing our work to stabilise and rebuild our ties,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier in August, Chinese Foreign Minister Yi undertook a two-day official visit to India during which he held a meeting with EAM Jaishankar. The Chinese Foreign Minister also held a fresh round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary question with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in August, Chinese Foreign Minister Yi undertook a two-day official visit to India during which he held a meeting with EAM Jaishankar. The Chinese Foreign Minister also held a fresh round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary question with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During his meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister, EAM Jaishankar emphasised that it is essential that the process of de-escalation moves forward, adding that the basis for any momentum in India-China ties remains the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

"You, Excellency, will of course be discussing border issues with our Special Representative, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, tomorrow. This is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. It is also essential that the de-escalation process move forward," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were also present during the meeting, which took place shortly after the Chinese Foreign Minister arrived in New Delhi ."When the world's two largest nations meet, it is natural that the international situation will be discussed. We seek a fair, balanced, and multi-polar world order, including a multi-polar Asia. Reformed multilateralism is also the call of the day," the EAM said.

"In the current environment, there is clearly an imperative to maintain and enhance stability in the global economy as well. The fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is another major priority. I look forward to our exchange of views," he added.