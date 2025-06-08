ETV Bharat / bharat

EAM Jaishankar's Europe Visit To Boost Strategic Ties With France, EU And Belgium

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will undertake an official visit to France, the European Union (EU), and Belgium from June 8 to 14, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs announced in a press release on Sunday.

The visit marks a significant step in further strengthening India's strategic partnerships with Europe. The EAM will first travel to Paris and Marseille, France, where he will hold bilateral discussions with the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean Noel Barrot.

The press release stated, "India and France have completed 25 years of strategic partnership. Our relations with France are rooted in deep trust and commitment, and our two countries cooperate closely across all domains of strategic and contemporary relevance besides sharing similar outlook on many regional and global issues."

During his time in France, Jaishankar will engage with senior French leadership, think tanks, and media. He will also participate in the inaugural edition of the Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue in Marseille. The EAM will hold a Strategic Dialogue with the EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas.

According to the MEA press release, "India-European Union strategic partnership has strengthened over the years across diverse sectors and got a big boost with the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February this year."