Jaishankar Embarks On 3-Day Visit To Russia Amid Strained India-US Ties Over Tariffs

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday embarked on a three-day visit to Moscow to further strengthen the "time-tested" India-Russia partnership, with his visit coming amid strains in India-US ties over tariffs.

Earlier this month, the US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, which included an additional penalty of 25 per cent for purchasing Russian crude oil.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announced Jaishankar's trip and said he will co-chair the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation to be held on Wednesday.

Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov are also expected to discuss the latest initiatives by the Trump administration to bring peace to Ukraine.

During the visit, the external affairs minister will review the bilateral agenda and share perspectives on regional and global issues with the Russian foreign minister, the MEA said in a brief statement.

"The visit aims to further strengthen the longstanding and time-tested India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic partnership," it added.

Jaishankar's Russia visit also comes around the time the US is attempting to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, met in Alaska last week, following which Trump invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders to Washington on Monday (Aug 18).

After the fresh meeting, Trump said he has begun arrangements for a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy to discuss a pathway to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, Putin also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the recent Alaska meeting. PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for the “peaceful resolution” in Ukraine and thanked Putin for dialling him.

“Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard,” PM Modi wrote on X. “I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come,” he added.

India has been maintaining a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine, calling for dialogue and diplomacy while maintaining close ties with Russia.